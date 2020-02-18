Share:

KARACHI - A petition, seeking investigation into deaths by toxic gas in Keamari area of Karachi has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Advocate Abdul Jalil Marwat in his petition made the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Sindh government and IGP of Sindh parties in the case. Discharge of toxic gas has claimed at least seven lives so far, and over 100 people have been affected in the incident, according to the petition.

The petition seeks the court order for investigation into the incident to fix the responsibility. The petitioner also requested legal action against those responsible for the incident and providing compensation and relief to the victims. It is pertinent to mention here that the source of the toxic gas leak that claimed human lives is yet to be traced.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Monday ruled out impression of the toxic gas leakage from any cargo ship at the port. Talking to a private television channel, Ali Zaidi claimed that the gas was leaked from the land near Jackson Market, situated behind the KPT. The minister said that investigation into the matter was underway and after completion of the probe it will be decided.