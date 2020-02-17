Share:

Abdullah Qureshi’s ‘Baat Adhuri’ is a melody of Passion

LAHORE - Abdullah Qureshi is a young Pakistani talent who started his journey with song covers on YouTube. His self-taught genius and hard work soon got him a huge fan base on social media, where he found sincere talent seekers. His journey is a motivation for the youngsters that anything is possible if you pursue your dreams with hard work. After the successful release of “Aaja” a couple of months back, he is again with a new single, this time; it’s an entirely romantic song, just perfect for celebrating the month of love. Directed by Saad Hashmi and co-produced by Musa Javaid and WaqasNaeem, the song is composed, written, and put together by Abdullah Qureshi himself. From the exceptional well-written lyrics of the song to a highly excellent vocal execution, we can pretty much sum up his talent in this field. The main idea behind the song is incomplete love. It talks about a boy in love who takes the strength to propose the girl he is in love with, without getting any answer, thus it remains “BaatAdhuri”.

Bilal Ali of Kashmir the Band joins for PSL Anthem

Karachi - With PSL 2020 just around the corner, there is exciting news for all the anticipating fans as Bilal Ali from Kashmir the Band joins a group of popular singers for the official PSL Anthem. Titled “Khel Ja Dil Se”, the song has been composed and produced by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi and is sung by an ensemble group of some famous veteran and young singers, including Fawad Khan, Aima Baig, Haroon Shahid, Asfar Hussain, and Bilal Ali. The lyrics of the anthem have been written by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool. “Getting to be a part for one of the biggest events of Pakistan is an honor in itself, and getting to share this experience with some of my favorite stars was a dream come true. “Khel Ja Dil Se” perfectly encapsulates how we feel about cricket, and I am sure everyone would be able to resonate with it,” said the excited lead vocalist Bilal Ali, of Kashmir the Band. The teasers for the song are set to release later today on media platforms. The anthem has managed to gather some of the biggest and loved names of the industry.