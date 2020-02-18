Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik yesterday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be punished for crimes against humanity.

In a statement after a meeting of the standing committees of Senate and National Assembly with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres at the Foreign Ministry, Senator Malik said he had urged the UN chief to pay attention to the Kashmir issue.

“I very politely but firmly made the UN secretary general realise duties towards the oppressed Kashmiris. Why action against PM Modi is not being taken under crime against humanity, genocide, rapes and forced disappearance,” the lawmaker questioned. He said after the loss of 70,000 Pakistanis in the war on terror “we are still considered as suspects.”

Modi, he said, was violating the interfaith charter of UN by bringing in discriminatory laws against the Indian and Kashmiri Muslims.

“Resolutions passed in favour of big powers are implemented in hours but Kashmiris are looking forward for justice for the last 70 years,” he pointed out.

The Senator added that non-implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir was a gross injustice with oppressed Kashmiris.

“I requested him (UN chief) to implement the resolution now as its implementation is within the power of the office of secretary general. I also spoke on the regional fragile situation and warned that nuclear war may erupt if Kashmir dispute is not resolved,” he maintained.