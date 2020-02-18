Share:

LAHORE - All the seeded players advanced to the second round of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 at PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while PTF Secretary Lt Col (R) Gul Rehman, all foreign players and coaches also were present at the opening ceremony.

The best encounter of the day was played between Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan and Ook Aoi of Japan. In the first set, score went up to 4-all as both the players held their respective serves, but Ook Aoi fought back well and won the set 6-4 by breaking 10th game of Subhan in which he hit one double fault.

In the second set, Subhan took the lead 5-1 by breaking first and third game of Ook Aoi. The Japanese player bounced back again and first reduced the lead to 4-5 but Subhan then showed his class and won the set 6-4. In the final set, Subhan again built up the lead 3-1 and then won the set 6-3.

Fourth seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan struggled hard to win his encounter against Agha Raahim of UK in a well-contested two-set match 6-4, 6-4. Kerem Ozlale (TUR) made the first upset in the tournament when he eliminated 7th seed Zalan Khan of Pakistan in another good match of the day 6-3 7-5.

Fifth seed Souta Oomura of Japan eliminated Sami Zeb of Pakistan without conceding a single game in both sets.

The main draw of the girls singles would be played on Tuesday as well as the four boys singles pre-quarterfinals and first round of boys doubles will also be played.