QUETTA - Seven people including two policemen died and several others wounded critically in a suicide blast near the Quetta Press Club , police and rescue workers said on Monday.

Police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema told reporters that at least 21 people were wounded in the “terror attack” which took place on Shahrah-i-Adalat during rush hours.

DIG Cheema also said that apparently a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest near the press club .

Reportedly, the bomber targeted a group of people during a protest demonstration near the press club building. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were also badly damaged due to the impact of the blast. Security personnel cordoned off the area and were conducting a search operation in the entire locality.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directed the provincial police chief to send back a report about the incident within the 24 hours. Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved the loss of human lives in the blast.

The PM also directed authorities concerned to ensure best medical treatment for the injured. Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai also condemned the blast. In a press statement, the governor called for strict security measures across the province for the protection of the masses.

He said that foolproof security measures must be ensured throughout the province. Last month, 15 people were killed and 19 others wounded when a bomber detonated explosive inside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town during Friday evening prayers.