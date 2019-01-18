Share:

SIALKOT - Two civilians sustained injuries as a result of shelling by Indian forces targeting Sialkot border villages in Harpal and Charwah sectors along the Working Boundary here on Thursday.

Punjab Rangers said a farmer Afzaal Shabir (35) was working in fields when he was targeted by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Sialkot border village Meraajkey-Kingra in Charwah Sector. The officials added that BSF fired bullets at 01:56 pm yesterday. Afzaal sustained injuries on his legs and arms.

In another incident, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) also targeted local villagers in Harpal Sector. Due to this firing, a mentally-retarded person Mushtaq Ahmed (45) sustained wounds in village Lungay-Pasrur. Both the injured were shifted to Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Punjab Rangers responded effectively making the Indian guns silent, said the officials. Meanwhile, Pakistan has strongly condemned targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian BSF. Pakistan has also launched a strong protest with India against the incident.