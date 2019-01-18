Share:

Islamabad - PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that the present government would be allowed to complete its tenure.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal thanked former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mohsin Dawar of Pashtun Tahufuz Movement and other parliamentarians for raising voice against placing his name on the Exit Control List.

He said during the case hearing in the Supreme Court the Chief Justice asked JIT that on whose instructions his name was included in the no fly list but the answer is not present in the written decision.

It is a different order, from what happened during the proceedings, Bilawal said adding he would take up the issue after consulting with his legal team.

Referring to another verdict of Supreme Court regarding ownership of some major Karachi hospitals including the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases, Bilawal said if the ownership is transferred to federal government, Sindhis would take it as an attack on 18th amendment.

“The decisions which this house made with more than two third majority, how one man or two non-elected can abolish them with a single stroke of pen, this can’t happen in democracy”, he said.

Bilawal said it is a serious issue and asked the treasury benches that how they would meet the expenses if the Sindh hospitals transferred to federal government.

“The Sindh government is spending Rs14 billion to run the NICVD alone. You are touring the world to collect donations to run the country, how would you meet the expenses”, Bilawal questioned.

He said he would give his detailed comments after the issuance of full written order and was just sharing the concerns of people of his province at this stage.

He said during a recent meeting, opposition parties have decided that they would not compromise on the economic, human and democratic rights of the public. He said allies of government agree with this and soon PTI would also join the opposition on this point.

He said his party would not compromise on the economic rights of provinces and his party would not let anyone snatch the provincial rights.

He said civilian after completion of one civilian government, the powers were transferred to another civilian government and now a new government is in place which will also complete its five years’ tenure. He insisted that his party would not compromise on any attack on democratic rights from anywhere and from anyone.

Commenting on Prime Minister’s tweet, he said it would have been better had he come to the house instead of using Twitter so that he could reply him face to face “But he lacks the courage,” PPP leader said.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, who is presently in NAB’s custody in the Paragon City Housing case, thanked those who put him in jail and said he was indeed enjoying a break in the jail.

He said once in jail one have a lot of time to think, to sleep on time, to pray and to have meals on time, a luxury other fellow politicians do not enjoy in the profession.

“This is my first break in 12 years, the last time he was in jail 12 years ago, and my brother was last imprisoned 30 years ago, he said. PTI stalwart Murad Saeed while answering opposition said, during Fata reform movement his party actively supported it.

He said provinces had to surrender one per cent share but none except KP did it.

Defending the tweet of Prime Minister, he said it has a background, as accused during recent past, flew in the plane of a former prime minister.

He said government never said it wants to abolish 18th amendment. He said his party has been supporting the rights of provinces and would continue to support the rights of province.

Rana Sanaullah in a supplementary question asked if state has weakened terrorists, how with a broken backbone they abducted SSP Tahir Dawar.

Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said nation is proud of institutions, especially the ISI.

He said all the intelligence agencies of the world including Raw, NDS, MOSAD are carrying out operations in Pakistan, and being human, error is unavoidable.

Criticising the opposition he said past leaders were not even willing to take the name of Indian operative Kalbhoshan Yadev. He said in the past people without visas entered the country and lived here and visited Murree without permission.

He said the sacrifices of institutions must not be ignored and said politicians including of PTI must show empathy and should visit those houses whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for the nation.