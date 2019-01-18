Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensational performance by Haris Qasim saved the day for Pakistan in the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2019, as he staged strong comeback after going 0-2 down to give Pakistan victory against archrivals India at Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday.

The top seeds narrowly avoided huge embarrassment at the hands of fourth seeds India. Despite fielding top class team, Pakistan looked under pressure when they had to face first real test against India. Pakistan were not only top seeds but also hot favourites to win the championship, but if they showed these type of performances, it looks highly unlikely that they may not be able to cross semifinals.

The federation always claims that they have provided over-the-moon training under top class coaches, but the results tell other side of the story. Instead of wasting millions of rupees on flopped coaches, the PSF must hire highly-qualified coaches, or else Pakistan squash will continue to suffer.

Pakistan got off to flying start against India in the first match. Pakistan’s number one junior Abbas Zeb was up against Utkrash Behtei. Abbas survived close scare before registering highly unconvincing 3-2 victory. Abbas took the first game 11-8, but after that, it was all Utkrash, who was playing mind games and putting Abbas under pressure. His tactics were bringing desired results, as Abbas was looking unsettled and was committing uncharacteristic mistakes, which helped Utkrash win the second game 11-8 and third 11-7.

In the fourth game, Abbas played cool and composed game which helped him win it 11-6 while in the fifth and decisive game, both the players played really and matched fire with fire. Utkrash spoilt so many chances to wrap the game and match but made mistakes, which benefited Abbas, who bagged the game 11-9 to give Pakistan nervy 1-0 lead.

Farhan Hashmi started the second match against Tushant Shahani. Farhan was soon 0-2 down but he made a comeback and matched the pace of his opponent but in the end he had to suffer 2-3 defeat. Tushant won the first game 11-9 and took second 11-8. Hashmi then bounced back well and won the next two games 11-9 and 12-10 to force the tie into fifth and deciding game, where he failed to carry the momentum and lost it 6-11, thus the tie hanged in balance.

The tie was all left on the shoulders of Haris Qasim to salvage pride for top seeds or face humiliating defeat. Haris was up against Veer Chotrani. The Pakistani youngster showed some fighting skills, determination and courage to stage highly unbelievable recovery after going 2-games down and also injuring his ankle. Haris never gave up and ensured he played out his heart to give Pakistan 2-1 victory, as he won the must-win encounter 3-2.

Haris lost the first game 10-12 and second game 6-11, before coming back strongly to win the third game 12-10. He also injured his ankle and took 3-minute injury break. To his great credit, Haris came back to play fourth game and won it 12-10 to force the tie into fifth game, which he won 11-6 to give Pakistan 2-1 victory and finished the pool-A on top.

In earlier match against Korea, Pakistan registered comfortable 3-0 victory. Abbas Zeb beat K Seokjin 3-0, winning 11-2, 11-7 and 11-4. Farhan Hashmi routed JM You 3-0, winning 11-4, 11-2 and 11-8, while Haris Qasim beat MW Lee 3-2, winning 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8 and 13-11.