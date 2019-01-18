Share:

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Friday has ordered verification of academic degrees of all the employees including senior officers.

According to detail, a notification in this regard has also been sent to the concern authorities.

The employees have been directed to submit their educational degrees within next 10 days at admin branch.

It is to be mentioned here that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered verification of lawyers’ degrees from 2005 onwards.

The Chief Justice directed that the verification process will take place at the additional registrar’s office. He also ordered the bar associations of the country to cooperate with the top court on the matter.