LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Awami Tehreek heads have hailed the services of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan and hoped the new top judge will bring reforms in country’s judicial system.

JI chief Sirajul Haq and PAT head Dr Tahirul Qadri in their separate statements said the country will be considered stable if the judicial system was just and impartial.

“I wholeheartedly thank Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for constituting JIT to probe Model Town case,” said Dr Qadri, adding new JIT for Model Town incident had started its work.

He said it was heartening to see that new JIT was composed of officers of good repute. He said it was unfortunate that powerful class which patronized criminals and mafias in past, was now directly involved in crimes.

JI chief Sirajul Haq said that despite many good steps taken by the outgoing CJ Saqib Nisar, the dream of dispensation of quick justice and accountability of all, had not been realized.

He said that the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks had not been issued summons and no mechanism had been made for the recovery of the trillions of rupees which had been plundered by the corrupt elite. Likewise, he said, no at attention had been given to the thousands of cases pending in different courts.

Meanwhile, Siraj called for immediate release of development funds for the erstwhile tribal areas besides the Rs. One hundred billion package for their rehabilitation to ensure completion of the projects in the area. Talking to a representative delegation from former tribal agencies, he said that after the merger of the tribal areas in Khyber PK, the government had abandoned the tribal people and the promises made with them at that time had not been fulfilled. He said the tribal people had been happy over the merger but they were getting disappointed for having been neglected for the last eight months and they were compelled to live in camps and destroyed homes in the extreme cold weather.