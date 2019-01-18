Share:

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was sworn in as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new chief justice of the country, in a ceremony held at President House, Islamabad.

Chief Justice Khosa has replaced Chief Justice (retired) Mian Saqib Nisar, whose tenure came to an end with his retirement yesterday.

He will serve as the Chief Justice for almost eleven months, and will retire on December 20 this year.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was born on December 21, 1954 in Dera Ghazi Khan, matriculated from Multan in 1969 and completed his intermediate from Government College, Lahore in 1971.

He received his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Punjab, and his LLM degree from Queens College at Cambridge in 1978.

He enrolled as an advocate at the Lahore High Court in 1979, and then at the Supreme Court in 1985. On February 18, 2010, Justice Khosa was elevated to the position of a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Khosa is in-charge of the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad since 2015, and is also a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan since 2015.