Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and the Lahore Museum director in a petition seeking removal of a sculpture of Satan set up outside the museum.

An LHC bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan also directed the respondents to file a reply.

The petition was filed by Ambreen Qureshi who sought directives to remove the devil’s sculpture outside the museum. During the hearing, the petitioner pleaded that a sculpture of Satan had been placed outside the museum which had instilled fear among the people especially kids who visit the museum. She state that the sculpture had nothing to do with the local culture whereas the purpose of a museum is to preserve the history and culture of Pakistan.

She submitted that an ordered be passed for its immediate removal from outside the place. The court remarked that to control Satan is the responsibility of us all.

He thanked the petitioner that at least someone came out against the devil.