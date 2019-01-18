Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the orders of a sessions judge passed in an appeal filed by Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar against the shifting of his kids by his Canadian national wife from Pakistan.

On behalf of the petitioner, Hina Jilani appeared in the case titled ‘Waseem Ijaz Vs ADJ etc’ before Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir.

As per the order, the additional and sessions judge directed the surety to surrender his passport with the court and ensure the production of the children on Jan 24.

The counsel argued that impugned order passed by the court below was illegal and unlawful therefore be suspended.

Last Monday, a group to counsels representing the RPO manhandled the surety from the Canadian woman in the court of Adnan Tariq, the additional and sessions judge, who had been hearing the appeal.

The lawyers from the police officer’s side went on hurling verbal abuses Waseem Ijaz, a surety or guarantor from Canadian mother Mirjam Aberras in the kids’ custody case. They gave no importance to the repeated warnings from the AD&SJ. Ejaz was punished in front of the court for depositing surety bonds before a guardian court following which children’s custody was given to the mother.

As soon as the lawyers from both the sides completed their arguments, the lawyers started beating up Ijaz in the presence of the judge. The lawyers also manhandled Ms Hina Jillani’s office clerk Akram and snatched his mobile phone when he tried to make a footage of the violence.

Meanwhile, the RPO pleaded that the Canadian woman had unlawfully taken away the kids with her. He said that the kids’ passports were with him however their mother took them along with the assistance of the Canadian Embassy. The Canadian lady, who also embraced Islam before marrying him on March 6, 1997, in Lahore, stayed in Pakistan for over 12 years. then she moved along with three kids to Canada in 2009.