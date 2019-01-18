Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The CTD foiled a major terror bid and arrested two terrorists of a banned outfit with hand grenades and explosives here on Thursday. CTD sources said on a tip-off regarding presence of extremists, operation was conducted in Jhoke Uttra area. Two terrorists, Bilal and Kashif, were apprehended with three hand grenades, explosives and cash. The CTD said the detained terrorists were planning to attack a government office. The nabbed terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.