LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif believes that he would be out of jail very soon. The PML-N chief while talking to party leaders at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday said, “I will soon be among people.”

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif expressed his displeasure over the worsening economic condition of the country.

Referring to the recent anti-govt protests by farmers in Punjab, he said that the farmers are on roads because prices of fertilizers have increased manifold.

Several leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz arrived at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday for the weekly meeting.

Dozens of workers chanted full-throat slogans and showered latest model SUVs with rose petals as leaders of the second largest political party reached outside the prison back to back. Several bodyguards were also part of the convoys.

Nawaz Sharif also told party leaders that he would get rid of fake cases and “will soon be among people.”

He said that the govt should not talk about justice since they are responsible for the current economic crisis.

He said that those making tall claims of development and economic revival have, infact, destroyed the farming community financially.

He said that the government is targeting the Opposition parties instead of focusing on the real problems being faced by the people of the country.

Relatives, friends and Parliamentarians were allowed to meet the former PM in the high-security prison on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif’s family members including his mother Shamim Akhtar, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Captain (Retd) Safdar, Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were allowed to meet him.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, President PML-N (KPK) Ameer Muqam, former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, and Parliamentarians including Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rahman, Ghazali Butt, Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed also met their leader.

The visitors spent less than two hours with Nawaz Sharif before they left.

According to jail officials, names of all important visitors are sent to Nawaz Sharif but the meeting is arranged only with his permission.

A source in the Prison Department said that less than 50 people are allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif on every Thursday.

Sharif is enjoying better-class in the jail with facilities like bed, chair, heater, newspapers, and TV,

The three-time PM is allowed once in a week to meet his relatives and friends. Thursday is fixed for Nawaz’s visitors by jail authorities.

Last week, former Federal Minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Mushahidullah and MNA Rana Sanaullah visited the prison cell to meet their leader.

The Islamabad Accountability Court handed seven years in prison to former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges on December 24th.