LAHORE - Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC) outclassed Lahore Hawks by 27-5 in the 6th Servis Tyres 15-side Rugby League Div-I match here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt on Thursday. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) chairman Fawzi Khawaja, head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, rugby services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah and spectators witnessed the match. Fawzi thanked PRU president Arif Saeed for his generous support for the promotion of rugby. Lahore Hawks player Afzal scored the first try in the 29th minute which was equalized in the 40th minute through Rana Ali of LRFC to make it 5-5. The second half belonged to LRFC, who scored off four tries. LRFC’s Shoaib scored the try in 47th minute, Waseem in the 58th minute, Ali Shahid in 64th minute and then Shoaib again in the 85th minute.–