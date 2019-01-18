Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Pakistan Navy’s ship Shahjahan, Submarine SAAD, two fast attack craft missiles PNS Quwwat and PNS Azmat and a Maritime Patrol Aircraft visited Oman to participate in 9th Thamar Al Tayyib Exercise.
Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) have been conducting this exercise biennially since 2002. The exercise is undertaken to enhance interoperability and collaborative efforts towards maritime security with the ultimate aim of promoting peace in the region. The exercise is held in Pakistani and Omani waters on
The exercise included joint planning and coordination in
Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq, Commander Karachi represented Pakistan Navy. The exercise culminated with a de-brief wherein Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq expressed his satisfaction on
Apart from professional interactions, Pakistan Navy ship also hosted a reception onboard which was attended by a large gathering of diplomats, government and military officials, officers from Sultan Armed Forces and distinguished guests from local & Pakistani community.
Pakistan and Sultanate of Oman enjoy longstanding brotherly ties based on cultural affinity and religious bond. Being close maritime neighbors, Pakistan and Oman share common interests in ensuring maritime security and
Professional experience gained by both navies during the exercise will be mutually rewarding and foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly navies.