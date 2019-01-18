Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar awarded complete field hockey gear to Cypruss Hockey Club, Jhelum here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, District Hockey Association Jhelum President Naveed Safdar, Vice President Tariq Mehmood and captain Cypruss Hockey Club Shahid Aslam were also present on this occasion. Nadeem awarded 16 hockey sticks, six balls and goalkeeper kit to the club for the promotion of hockey game among U-16 and U-14 hockey players. He said the SBP will continue to extend every kind of assistance for the promotion of hockey in the province. “Hockey is our national game and we want to revive the national game in the province.”