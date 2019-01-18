Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday summoned Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh to appear on February 15, 2019 over delay in completion of inquiry in alleged misappropriation in sales tax in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A division bench of SHC headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh censured NAB in delay of completion of inquiry and remarked that court can’t tolerate making the issues “laughing stock” and directed DG NAB to appear in person over this issue.

The NAB DG should explain about the delay in completion of inquiries in person, he said and remarked that the results of the inquiries concluded by NAB for two years end up in nothing.

The investigation officer of NAB submitted before the court that six references have been filed over the misappropriation in sales tax which caused huge losses to national exchequer and told that even one accused applied for plea-bargain in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice SHC directed NAB to submit the report at it earliest after completion of investigation in a corruption scam in the constituency of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

He said that business of corrupt elements is going on as well as the business of NAB is also running and said that the issues are messed up most in NAB Sukkur.

The court sought the details of pending inquiries in NAB Sukkur and directed that NAB should submit a report by March 05, 2019 about the corruption cases in various departments of the province.