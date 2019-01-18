Share:

President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The two parties discussed the Kashmir issue as well as other regional matters during the meeting. Espinosa and FM Qureshi agreed that the UN is an indispensable platform to maintain peace and find solutions to the issues.

The foreign minister informed the president of the General Assembly about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and shared his concerns over India’s continued human rights atrocities in the region.

“The implementation of UN Security Council’s resolution should be made a must in the light of the Kashmir issue,” Qureshi said. “We can only find a solution to world problems through joint efforts."

The UNGA president will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the representatives of the UN and civil society during her five-day visit.

She is also expected to meet members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme and visit Pakistan’s Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Espinosa will also address members of academia, think tanks and students.