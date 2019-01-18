Share:

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday.

Khalilzad, who arrived in Pakistan a day ago as part of his four-nation tour, told Qureshi that the US leadership values Pakistan's efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi assured Khalilzad that Pakistan will continue its efforts to facilitate the Afghan-reconciliation process to bring peace and stability to the region. “We have a shared responsibility to work towards bringing peace in Afghanistan,” the minister said.

The US envoy thanked FM Qureshi for Islamabad's role in facilitating talks between the US and the Taliban.

A US-delegation comprising the representatives of the State Department and Defence and National Security Council also attended the meeting.

Khalilzad is on his fifth visit to the region for Afghan reconciliation since he assumed office.

A day earlier, the US envoy met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office and discussed progress on the Afghan peace process.