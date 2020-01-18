Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect, according to officials of Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The flag officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various command and staff appointments. His major command appointments, including commanding Officer PNS Munsif, PNS Khyber and commander 25th Destroyer Squadron.

His major staff appointments included senior staff officer (operations) to commander 18th destroyer squadron, director naval operations and assistant chief of the naval staff (operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also preformed duties as directing staff at National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been appointed to perform duties as Flag Officer Sea Training at Karachi. The admiral is also a receipt of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), said a press release issued here on Friday.