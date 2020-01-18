Share:

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that project of Faisalabad expo centre would be undertaken through public-private partnership. He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in his office which met him under the leadership of Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI. Advisor to CM on Sports Umar Farooq and Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema were present during the meeting.

Mian Aslam said that the provincial industries department had minutely worked on various options for the construction of Expo Center and decided that it should be completed under Public-Private Partnership mode. He said that under Private-Public Partnership mode, FCCI could manage its affairs in collaboration with provincial government and FIEDMC. Similarly, the provincial industries department will also save millions of rupees to be paid as its rent to the Pakistan Expo Company.

Mian Aslam appreciated various proposals presented by President FCCI and assured that he would direct chairman Punjab Small Industries Corporation to personally visit Faisalabad to resolve the issues relating to the colonization of small industrial estate Nalka Kohal.He assured that land would be allocated for weaving city in M3 industrial estate so that looms currently working in various parts of the urban areas, could be shifted to this planned industrial estate.

The minister assured to review a proposal to allocate land to FCCI for the construction of its new building near proposed Faisalabad Expo Centre in M3 Industrial Estate.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar suggested that membership of FCCI may be declared mandatory for all applicants applying for plots in these industrial estates. He said that he want to develop a housing scheme for the employees of the FCCI. He requested the minister to allocate a space for this proposed scheme for FCCI employees in FDA City.

Ayub Aslam Manj of Grain market proposed that existing grain market should be shifted out the city where sufficient space should be made available for its further expansion. Land around it could also be ensures for pulses factory, he said, adding that this space should be situated in close vicinity of truck stand for speedy transportation of various commodities.

Riaz-ul-Haq from Small Industrial Estate demanded that 20 plots allocated for the processing units in this estate may be restored as now the sewer line has been provided for the smooth discharge of water affluent. Rana Ikram Ullah, Main Tanveer Riaz, Malik Mazhar Hussain, Sheikh Khalid and Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz were also present during this meeting.