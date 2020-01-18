Share:

SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah yesterday produced before accountability court in assets beyond income case. During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a plea to launch corruption inquiry against the accused.

A questionnaire based on 10 queries has also been submitted in the court which will be handed over to Shah’s lawyers today.

It is to be mentioned here that Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by NAB DG in Multan Attiqur Rehman, has been formed on the orders of NAB Chairman to probe into Khursheed Shah’s case.

PPP leader along with 17 others are named in a reference pertaining to corruption of over Rs1 billion. On Sept 18, 2019 the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. “NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets. In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July, 2019, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.

Incompetent Sindh govt responsible for shortage of medicines, health facilities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Karachi Region President Khurrum Sher Zaman expressed outrage over reported shortage of medicines, surgical equipment and other medical supplies in government hospitals and health facilities throughout Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sher Zaman slated the PPP-led Sindh government for its ineptitude for this situation facing public hospitals. “The dismal condition of public healthcare in this province is shocking despite hundreds of billions being spent each year on health. I demand that a forensic audit of health spending be conducted from 2008 onwards to ascertain where the money went.”

The PTI Karachi Region President said it is a disgrace that postponement of hundreds of surgeries occurring on daily basis as public hospitals and health facilities throughout the province are facing a crisis of medicines, surgical tools and other medical supplies. “For the vast majority of Sindh residents, they rely on the public health care system for treatment and it is the incapability and corruption of Sindh government that patients must purchase essential medicines, surgical instruments and other supplies from private medical stores and pharmacies.” Sher Zaman urges PPP Co-chair Bilawal Zardari and the Chief Minister Sindh to take the Sindh Health Minister to task over this current crisis.