Share:

Lahore - Terming medical record of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif incomplete, Special Medical Board has sought fresh diagnostic reports for giving opinion.

Expressing surprise over the development, physician of ex-PM Dr Adnan Khan questioned the legitimacy of the decision, saying he was not taken on board as member of the SMB. The SMB, reconstituted to assess the medical reports submitted by Nawaz Sharif, met on Friday with Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayaz in the chair.

After examining the available documents, the board that earlier monitored treatment of ex-PM at Services Hospital and advised him sending abroad, expressed inability to give opinion without latest blood tests, platelets count and genetic study.

In a letter sent to Punjab Health Department, the board members made it clear that they were already aware about cardiac ailment of Nawaz Sharif. “The report mostly mentioned cardiac ailment of Nawaz Sharif which is already known. It lacks blood tests, latest platelets count and genetic study. We cannot give opinion on the basis of this incomplete report”, the board informed the Punjab government while suggesting giving fresh documents for assessing health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The development came as surprise for the physician of Nawaz Sharif who had earlier termed the report undeniable coming from world renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr David R Lawrence “Govt of Punjab formed a Special Medical Board to re-examine former PM Nawaz Sharif’s submitted medical reports. I am a member of said board. Presumably board has submitted its report without my endorsement and/or signatures, despite my request & for reasons unbeknownst to me”, he stated in a tweet that also carried letter addressed to the convener of the board requesting his participation in the meeting through electronic link from London.

“Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were issued by Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, best Cardiovascular Institute in the region, & University College Hospital, London. Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital provided the Haematology/Haemoncology opinion to be included in medical summary”, he stated in another tweet.

“Nawaz Sharif is under treatment & stability of medical management is essential for his health/life.

He must remain under-care of his healthcare providers in UK as long as it’s necessary to fully recover. It would be extremely unfortunate if govt tried to politicise his health”, his third tweet reads.

On receiving a notarized medical report from Dr Adnan Khan, the government sent it to the medical board for examination and medical opinion last day (Thursday).

On the direction of Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, the board convened emergent meeting at SIMS on Friday and sought fresh reports for giving recommendations on the health condition of Nawaz Sharif.