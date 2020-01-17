Share:

Attock-Police have arrested an accused and also recovered a pistol and four rounds from his possession who tried to molest a teen age boy in the limits of Injra police station. The boy’s father told police that on 13 January, his son after packing up from school was coming home when on the way a man who was later identified as Mazhar Hayat r/o Shakardara and presently living in Makhad took his son forcefully to nearby jungle and tried to sexually assault him. A man present nearby, heard hue and cry and rescued the boy but the accused escaped successfully. Police taking prompt action registered an FIR under the act 367A, 377B and arms ordinance 2015-13-2 and after a day-long effort arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars. Meanwhile, Injra police have booked four alleged killers namely Attaullah, Habibullah, Sanaullah and Hameedullah under the act 302. DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia while talking to The Nation said that different teams have been constituted to arrest them and in this context different hideouts are being raided.

Two days ago, the accused had shot dead four persons including a woman of the same family over land dispute in village Girdi of Attock district.