ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Registrar has refused to entertain Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing by the Special Court ruling in the high treason case.

The Registrar Office returned the appeal after raising an objection under Supreme Court Rules 1980 that says a convict has to surrender to the authorities before filing an appeal.

An attorney for the former military confirmed the development, saying that his client will file an appeal against the Registrar Office’s decision within 30 days. “I’ve already prepared my arguments for this purpose,” Salman Safdar said.

Musharraf had filed the appeal in the apex court even though a three-judge bench of the LHC has already declared unconstitutional the filing of high treason case against him, formation of the Special Court as well as its proceedings, leading to the abolition of the death penalty handed down to him on Dec 17.

The petition had pleaded that the verdict should be set aside since the trial was conducted and completed in sheer violation of the Constitution as well as the CrPC, 1898.

The appeal also sought the right of audience before the SC in his physical absence as well as the suspension of the judgment in the interest of justice and fair play.