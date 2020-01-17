Share:

Rawalpindi-Mohammad Abdullah Gul Chairman Tehreek- e -Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir visited Friday Oman Embassy to offer condolences over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

Abdullah Gul was received by the Omani Ambassador Sheikh Mohammad Umar Al-Marhoon. Gul expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of his party and people of Pakistan. He said that Pakistani nation fully shares the grief and sorrow of the brotherly people of Oman on this irreparable loss.

He stated that with the passing away of Sultan Qaboos, Oman has lost a wise generous ruler and a visionary leader, who transformed the country into a modern, vibrant and prosperous state. His contributions to the cause of Muslim Ummah, peace, stability and security in the region as well as in world will be long remembered. Kuwait’s ambassador to Pakistan was also present.

The Oman’s ambassador expressed sincere thanks to Abdullah Gul for visiting the embassy to offer condolences.