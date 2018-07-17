Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka theatre is holding a five day Acting Master Class in Lahore to teach the upcoming artists, aspiring talent and amateur actors about acting in television, Film and theatre.

The workshop will begin on 18th July and will continue till 22nd July. Young people from various educational institutions, dramatic societies and fresh artists from Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Faisalabad will also participate in the workshop. Acclaimed theatre actor and director Nirvaan Nadeem will lead the workshop in which training sessions on acting techniques, theatre games, vocal training, musical exercises, improvisations and dance will be given to the participants.

Nirvaan Nadeem while sharing the objective of the workshop said that the basic idea of the workshop is to give insight into the fascinating art of acting and equip the aspiring actors with the required necessary skills. The workshop will be a practice based MasterClass, which will help the fresh talent to begin or progress in their journey as actors in the entertainment and visual arts industry.

During the workshop beside Ajoka’s regular training team, acclaimed artist, writer and rights activist Faryal Gauhar and celebrated artist Savera Nadeem will also conduct sessions and will share their and experiences in the performing arts. In the concluding ceremony, participants will showcase improvised acts and brief productions based on five day activities.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said that participants of workshop will also get chance to act in upcoming new productions of Ajoka theatre. This workshop will also help the fresh talent to learn the fundamental skills of the art of acting.