Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Aamir Fayyaz has urged the government to notify zero rating facility of Sales Tax (ST) on import of machinery.

He said issuance of the SRO had already been approved by the outgoing Cabinet and only notification of the same is pending, which require immediate action by the present interim set up.

He pointed out the facility has expired since 30th June and the machinery imported for BMR and investment in greenfield projects are stranded at the customs ports. "Nearly 200 containers are stranded at customs ports and incurring unjust demurrages," he stressed.