Karachi-After the incredible success of drama serial Khaani, 7th sky entertainment is back with its new production titled Naulakha which is soon be on aired. Produced by the remarkable duo of the ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and AsadQureshi, the drama is directed by Shehrazade Sheikh who has garnered immense praise for Silvatain and ApneParaye. The screenplay is done by the epic writer Umera Ahmed renowned for MeriZaat Zara e Benishan, Shehr-e-Zaat, Doraha, Daam, MairatulUroos and many more. Naulakha stars Sarwat Gilani, Mirza Zain Baig, Kiran Haque and Bushra Ansari as lead actors with other legendary artistes like Behroz Sabzwari, Sana Askari, Syed ArjumandAzhar and Khalifa Sajeer Uddin.

Naulakha is a story about greed and lust for heritage and above all the family possession. ‘Naulakha (esteemed pendant). Cousins more like sisters, Tehreem (SarwatGilani) and Shafaq (Kiran Haque) both love the same cousin Sabeel (MirzaZainBaig) who is the inheritor of the whole ancestral property and Naulakha will be the possession of his wife only. But Sabeel is infatuated with Tehreem and is finally married to her after forcing his family. Shafaq compromises but this situation makes Tehreem and Shafaq become envious of each other. How voraciousness ruin plenty of lives will be revealed right after drama releases.

After giving back to back chartbusters, the powerful duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are on the verge of taking media by storm once again.