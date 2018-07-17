Share:

BAHAWALPUR -A neck and neck contest is likely between the PTI and the PML-N candidates in the NA-170, PP-245 and PP-246 constituencies in the upcoming general elections while the religious parties will affect their vote bank. The NA-170 constituency, famous for personalities' politics, consists of 26 union counsels of city and Sadder areas while 21 union council are urban and the others are rural.

Jamaat-e-Islami and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan will get the religious vote and affect the position of PML-N. From the candidates, only Balighur Rehman and Farooq-e-Azam Malik are the powerful candidates and the contest will remain between PML-N and PTI in the constituency. The total numbers of votes in this constituency are 360608, out of which 195039 are male and 165569 female. The total were votes are 364465 in 2008 elections which were decreased to 327438 in the electoral list of 2013 and now in 2018 the number has increased to 360608, still less than the votes registered in 2008.

A total of 249 polling stations and 703 polling booths had been established for 360608 voters of this constituency - 112 Polling stations are for male and 112 polling stations are for female voters while 25 polling stations are combined. 367 polling booths for male and 336 have been established for female voters out of total 703 polling booths while 14 polling stations have been declared as sensitive.

The constituency is famous for the personalities' politics. Priorities of the voters of the area are different from other areas' inhabitants. In other areas people cast their votes for the political parties but here the majority of the voters cast their votes for personalities. They see who is contesting the election. They do not prefer the parties. Urban area's voters cast their votes for the personalities while in rural areas people cast vote on the basis families and their landlord's will.

Farooq Azam Malik was elected as MNA in the year 1988 from the ticket of PPP and in 2002 he was elected on the ticket of Millat Party of Former President Farooq Ahmed Laghari.

Saraiki, Punjabi and Muhajir families live here in this constituency. Urban voters are divided into groups while Channer, Joya, Arain, Jat, Baloch are the influencing communities in the allied rural areas of the constituency. Farooq Azam Malik won the election of 2002. Mian Baligur Rehman was elected as MNA in the 2008 election on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ticket and he was re-elected in 2013 general elections too.

The turnout remained 37.59 % in the general election of 2002 which remained 33.97% in 2008 and 53% in 2013. The turnover will increase in forthcoming election due to the newly registered votes of young generation.

Syed Zeshan Akhtar (Independent), Syed Irfan Ahmad Gardezi (PPPP), Syed Waseem Akhtar (MMAP), Shahzia Noreen All (Pakistan Muslim League), Alamghir Mansha (Independent), Muhammad Anwar (Independent), Muhammad Balighur Rehman (PML-N), Muhammad Usman Farooq (Independent), Muhammad Farooq-e-Azam Malik (PTI), Mehmood ul Hassan (Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan), Mian Shahid Iqbal (Independent) and Naheed Malik (Independent) are contesting the elections for the NA seat.

Constituencies PP-245 and PP-246 fall under the NA constituency. PP-245 consists on Urban and Rural population. Votes in the constituency are 173830 while 95128 male and 78702 are female.

A total of 119 polling stations and 334 polling booths will be established for 173830 voters; 51 polling stations are for male and 51 are for female voters while 17 are combined. Likewise, 178 polling booths are for males and 156 for females out of total 334 while 7 polling stations have been declared as sensitive. Channer, Sheikh, Joya, Jat, Arraien, Malik, Balouch, Bhatti are the major influencing communities of the area

Haji Muhammad Hanif (Independent), Zahir Iqbal (PML-N), Muhammad Asghar (PTI), Muhammad Asim Javed Abbasi (PPPP), Muhammad Yousaf (Pakistan Falah Part) and Nasreen Anwar (Independent) are contesting the election for the seat.

In 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections, Muslim League N's Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar was elected as MPA by getting 27873 votes in 2002 and 34246 in 2008 elections. He defeated Zafer Iqbal of PPP in election 2002 and Ejaz Safder of PML (QA) in 2008 and Asgher Joiya of PTI in 2013. The turnout remained 41.69 % in the general election of 2002 which was decreased in 2008 elections to 38.46%. In 2013 general elections, the turnout remained 53%. Iqbal Channer remained provincial minister from 2008 to 2018.

After defeat in the General Election of 2013, Asgher Joiya did not lose his contacts with the people of constituency. In this election the contest will remain between Zahir Iqbal Channer of PML-N and Asgher Joiya of PTI.

Similarly, PP- 246 consists of urban areas. The total number of registered voters is 186778 out of these registered voters 99911 are male and 86867 female.

The trend, attitude and priorities of voters in this constituency are different from others constituencies. They voted only for personalities instead of parties.

In General Elections 2002, Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar was elected MPA on the platform of Muthahida Majlis-e-Amal by getting 21078 votes and with the margin of 11000 votes. He defeated Syed Tatheerul Hassan of PPP who got 10396 votes while PML-N's candidate Syed Abdul Moeed Bukari could not succeed by getting only 7794 votes while the turnover remained 33.44% in this election.

Haji Zulfiqar Ali of Pakistan Muslim League-N was elected as MPA in the 2008 election by getting 28107 votes and defeated Safdar Shebaz of Pakistan People's who got 17385 votes.

However the turnover decreased from 33.44% to 29.45%

In General Elections 2013, Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar was elected as MPA on the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami after the seat adjustment with PML-N. He defeated Farzand Ali Goheer of PTI. The turnout remained 49%.

Ejaz Hussain APML, Rana Muhammad Tariq PMLN, Saleem Maseeh Gill National Party,

The current contestants are: Samiullah Chaudhry (PTI), Shakir Mirza (PPPP), Shafqatur Rehman (MMAP), Muhammad Aslam (Independent), Muhammad Tayyeb Ashiq (Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek), Muhammad Usman Farooq (Independent), Muhammad Yousaf Akram Abbasi (Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan) and Mehmood Aslam (Pakistan Awami Raj). However, the real contest is likely between Samiullah Chaudhry of PTI and Dr Rana Tariq of PML-N.