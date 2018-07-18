Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardri said Tuesday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was ready to talk with all democratic parties for revision of the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal said their experience with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was not good.

“We believe in democracy. Although we have no positive experience with Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif in the past, yet we are ready to talk with all democratic parties for revision of the Charter of Democracy,” he said adding, his party was ready for a new CoD with all democratic forces.

Bilawal said his father and former president Asif Zardari could be the party’s candidate for premiership.

“Asif Zardari could be the choice of PPP for the office of prime minister but a final decision in this regard will be taken after joint consultation with the party leadership,” said PPP chairman.

He was accompanied by PPP parliamentarian secretary general Farhatullah Babar, senior leader of the PPP Aitzaz Ahsan, PPP secretary general Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and its Central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira.

About exchange of harsh words by political bigwigs during election campaign, Bilawal said it was right of political opponents to criticise wrong policies of each other but the country could not afford exchange of abusive language trend.

He further said that criticism against political opponents should be within limits. “This low level politics is not good for the country,” he said, adding PPP was following the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the legacy of politics of respect.”

To a question about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif should be given basic facilities in jail as he should have access to a doctor. When asked whether he would go to the Adiala Jail to meet Nawaz, Bilawal said he had no such intention.

To a question about the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) against PPP in Sindh, he said his party had no political threat from this ‘puppet alliance’ in Sindh. “Such kind of puppets had also emerged in the past against PPP,” he said.

Bilawal also stressed the need for practical steps to implement the action plan to eradicate extremism and terrorism. “We (PPP) in our era worked for strengthening the institutions, democratic system and economy in the country,” he said, mentioning that he was focusing on party’s manifesto and will try his best to resolve all the issues of the people.

Later, PPP chairman also addressed a public meeting in Bharakahu, Faizabad and other areas near Islamabad.

Addressing the public meetings, he said PPP had always worked for resolving the issues of masses. Quoting the example of Benazir Income Support Programme, he said that PPP in its era introduced this programme for eradication of poverty from the country. “We (PPP) after coming to power will focus on addressing these issues of masses.

He also thanked the nation for the “warm reception” as he continued to campaign across the country for the July 25 polls. He said that PPP will focus on all issues related to the poor people of the country.