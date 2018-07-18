Share:

LAHORE (PR) Punjab Revenue Authority's has launched the first batch of a 4 week long Senior Internship Programme and Second batch of a 2 week long Junior Internship Programme under its 4th internship Programme.

After record number of over 800 applications received for this year's Programme from institutes like LUMS, FAST, Government College University, The University of Punjab, Beaconhouse, LGS and DPS, Chairman PRA Dr Raheal Ahmed decided to initiate two different batches of 25 students each for both Senior and Junior Internship Programme's. According to Chairman PRA the purpose of initiating such Programmes is to provide the young generation an opportunity to work in a professional environment and to help create tax awareness.