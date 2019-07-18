Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-A couple along with their five children were killed when roof their dilapidated house caved in due to heavy rain here in in Asad Town locality near Kot Abdul Malik in wee hours on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 and police, the incident of roof collapse occurred in Kot Abdul Malik area due to heavy monsoon rain. As result, all the seven members of the family including a couple and their five children buried under the rubble and died.

According to police, the victims were residing in a double story house which was already in deteriorated condition. The family could not manage to get the house repaired due to financial constrains.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene as soon as they received information. Locals assisted the rescuers in the operation and pulled out the dead bodies from under the debris. All the seven bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital. The deceased family members were identified as: Kamran, 40, his wife Kauser and their five children -five-year-old Baitullah, seven-year-old Abdullah, 10-year-old Alisha, 13-year-old Bisma and 16-year-old Muqaddas.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.

The incident plunged the entire area into shock and moving scenes were witnessed. A large number of their relatives, locals and Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood, DC Sheikhupura and others attended their funeral prayers. On the other hand, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar also expressed condolence over the incident and announced Rs800,000 for each of their family. Factory area police started investigation.