KARACHI - Divisions among Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cadre in Ghotki on Wednesday became evident during the NA-205 by-poll campaign after the party warned its lawmaker Ali Nawaz Mehar for running campaign of the candidate vying against PPP.

It also took stern action against local head of the party and members of the district and local council for not running party candidate’s campaign.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, serving as the federal minister for narcotics control in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government at the time of his demise. The Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Muhammad Bux Maher, chief of the Maher tribe as its candidate for the constituency.

On the other hand, the deceased MNA’s son Ahmed Ali Khan was vying against PPP candidate and was supported by both his father’s brothers including Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, representing GDA and Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar, a member of PPP.

According to sources, the two Mehar brothers were supporting their nephew, irrespective of their political campaign and consider that it was his due right to be elected for the constituency after his father’s death.

Show-cause notice issued to MPA Ali Nawaz

On Wednesday, the PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after the approval of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued show-cause notice to its lawmaker Ali Nawaz Mehar for supporting opposite candidate and running his election campaign.

“Ali Nawaz Mehar, you are elected on PPP ticket but supporting and running campaign of the party’s political opponent,” Nisar Khuhro was quoted as saying in the letter sent to the lawmaker.

He further said that the activities of the PPP lawmaker comes under gross violation of the party code of conduct. The lawmaker was also directed to respond to the show-cause notice within three days as to why no action is taken against him for the activities.

Moreover, the party also announced that the basic party membership of the chairman of the Ghotki district council Haji Khan Maher and Chairman Khangarh town committee Ali Ahmed Khan Maher was also terminated.

It also announced to remove PPP district Ghotki president Abdul Latif Shah from his post for not working for the party candidate in the polls. “Shah was removed from his post for not following the party’s code of conduct,” said the party’s provincial head spokesman.