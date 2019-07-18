Share:

ISLAMABAD - Unveiling his new book ‘Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide,’ former interior minister Rehman Malik said Daesh and India’s extremist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were working in partnership.

The book was launched in the auditorium of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Islamabad. The ceremony was presided over by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and was attended by local and international dignitaries, a number of foreign diplomats and people from different walks of life.

Sakib Foric, Ambassador of Bosnia Herzegovinia, Mohammed Noorudin Shahid, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Asif Durrani, former ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Kamal Shah, former federal secretary for interior, and others were also among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman Malik said he had warned the region of the emergence of the Daesh several years ago. “Now the Daesh and RSS have become a team. They are working in partnership,” he said. Senator Malik said that he has pointed out the front organizations and groups that act as a platform for projecting and propagating Daesh’s lopsided worldview. He said that he has exposed in his book the nexus between Al-Qaeda and Daesh and how in many cases the Al-Qaeda outfits shaped into Daesh.

Malik said in fact he wanted to write this book few years back but he held it as he was observing and witnessing many recent developments as Arab Spring and many other events had started to take place and meanwhile the activities of Daesh started extended worldwide replicating Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

He added that Daesh can be proved more dangerous than Al-Qaeda and Taliban. “By this book I wanted to expose this deadly terrorist outfit for the information of a common man and to give a wakeup call to the world and to bring the heinous activities of Daesh on record,” the author said.

Senator Malik said that Daesh has so far claimed 139 attacks not only limited to Afghanistan but also in Middle East, Iraq, Turkey, Europe and South Asia and now finally in Sri Lanka.

He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have suffered the most in the war against terrorism but unfortunately, the sacrifices of Pakistan have been ignored by the international community. He paid a rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices and fight against terrorism. The UNO should get benefit of the experience of Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The lawmaker said he had indicated all the facts in his book adding that Daesh was fully present in Afghanistan and doing its actions in Pakistan via Afghanistan. He appealed the United Nations and OIC to call an immediate session on Daesh. He added that collective efforts by the International Community and UN are required to take serious measures to stop further growth of Daesh.

He highlighted the emergence of Daesh – ISIS and its evolution in enormous spectrum. He said that he has discussed in detail about the rise and flourish of Daesh – ISIS and its maneuvers across the globe. He said that this book brings to light the rising phenomenon of violent extremism under the banner of Daesh which is bent upon disrupting and destroying internal, regional and international peace and stability. It addresses the readers that how this organization abuses the name of religion as a bulwark for committing repugnant offenses against humanity, he added.

He said that in his book he has exposed the nexus between the Indian terrorist organization RSS and Daish.

He added that India got caught red handed recently for its involvement in Sri Lankan terrorist attacks as the operations were trained in India through RSS and the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka have already publicly declared as per their investigation that the recent act of terrorism in Sri Lanka was done by Daish operators having trained in India.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that years ago Senator Malik was the first individual to publicly warn the world about the presence of Daesh in Pakistan and in the region giving solid evidence to substantiate his narrative.

He said that this book was an expose on the rising phenomenon of violent extremism under the banner of Daesh which is bent upon disturbing and destroying internal, regional and international peace and stability.

He said that the contents of this book was not only a narration of the events and incidents related to Daesh but a perspective of a decision maker and practitioner who helped deliver tangible results at the national and international levels. “Daesh has nothing to do with Islam,” he maintained. At the conclusion, Senator Malik announced that the whole earning through this book will be donated for the welfare of the families and children of martyrs of “our Armed Forces, Police and other law enforcing agencies who sacrificed their lives for our peaceful and beautiful today and tomorrow.”