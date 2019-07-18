Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the government is failing on every front. Ther PPP leader also condemned the arrest of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and has said that selected and the failed government is arresting and detaining political leaders just to hide its own failure.

In a statement on Thursday, the PPP leader said that arrest of former PM Abbasi is continuation of victimization people's elected representatives. He made it clear that the protest of Opposition against failed economic policies of the PTI government will not end by such tactics.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP has also said that selective accountability will not be able to protect selected Prime Minister Imran Niazi. What kind of accountability is this which is limited to only opposition, he questioned.

“Why NAB has closed its eyes from the mega corruption of ruling party PTI and its leader Imran Niazi from BRT Peshawar to the scandal of Malam Jabba and billion trees? NAB is working as tool of Imran Khan for victimizing opposition and the way former Prime Minister Abbasi has been arrested is demeaning the democratic system,” he concluded.