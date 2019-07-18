Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Wednesday organised ‘Hawa-e-Taza’ evening with students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Art at Alhamra.

Around 20 students performed in the show. They showcased their talent in different categories like vocals, music instruments and singing. Alhamra Chairman Touqeer Nasir said that the musical evening was one of efforts of the LAC for promoting art and culture.

On the opening ceremony, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “We arranged the show for the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Art to exhibit their talent.

“The important aspect of Alhamra is the provision of a rich cultural environment to our young and amateur artists and students who have just begun learning arts professionally. I believe that emotional and mental development is very much important for our youth,” he added.

PU awards PhD degree

The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Amir Latif S/o Latif Ahmad in the subject of South Asian Studies (Area of Specialization is Political Science). Amir Latif go degree after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China’s Foreign Policy towards South Asia: Relations with Pakistan and India (2003-2013)’.