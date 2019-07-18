Share:

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on Thursday near Lahore Toll-Plaza by the National Accountability Court (NAB).

Abbasi has been arrested in connection with the multi-billion rupee case related to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract, reported the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had skipped the NAB Rawalpindi appearance in a case related to the LNG case earlier today.

According to arrest warrant issued by NAB, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was traveling to Lahore to attend a news conference by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif when he was arrested.