Share:

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to record his statement before its Rawalpindi investigation team today in the illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.

The NAB Executive Board had decided to convert the inquiry against Abbasi and others into investigation in the same case.

In January 2019, the NAB Executive Board had authorised conducting inquiries against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was also former minister for petroleum and natural resources, and others.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also appeared before NAB investigation team thrice and recorded his statement and submitted the reply of NAB questionnaire.

Sources claimed that the NAB team has collected enough evidences against the former PM and others to arrest him for further probe or filing corruption reference. They said that former PM did not cooperate with NAB team during investigation and failed to submit satisfactory response to the questionnaire. They said, NAB team has been given a signal to arrest him if he does not cooperate today.

In March, 2019, the NAB Rawalpindi had issued third summon of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the subject of call-up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case, inquiry against authorities including Abbasi, concerned secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas Company, Inter State Gas Systems, Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETP.

Following the notice, Abbasi had appeared before the NAB for three times and recoded his statements. The NAB team had given a questionnaire to Abbasi.

NAB Rawalpindi had recommended the Bureau’s headquarters to upgrade the inquiry against Abbasi as investigation.