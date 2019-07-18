Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed Wednesday that parties involved in any case would be given no more respite in future which could lead to unnecessary adjournment of hearings.

He expressed these remarks while hearing a murder case in Quetta Registry via video link from the principal seat in Islamabad.

The chief justice remarked that cases were fixed for purpose of hearing, not for abeyance. Nowhere in the world the practice of adjournment was encouraged, he added. He said no one would be allowed to delay cases from now onwards. The courts had to acquit suspects over weak or false testimonies, he added.

The CJP remarked there was no murder case pending in 10 districts due to model courts and the same situation would prevail in 50 districts in next one month.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed against acquittal of murder accused Abdul Nasir by the Balochistan High Court. The counsel for the petitioner said the trial court had given life imprisonment along with fine to accused Abdul Nasir, but the high court acquitted him. The CJP observed that it was alleged that the accused had threatened the deceased to murder him on mobile phone but no call record was submitted. He observed that confessional statement of accused was recorded in police custody while the son of deceased had become a witness in the case.

The chief justice remarked that courts had initiated action against false witnesses. Proceedings were underway against 15 fake witnesses in different districts, he added.