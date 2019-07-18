Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Special Communications Organization (SCO), the state-run administrator of telecom network in AJK and Gilgit/Baltistan, Wednesday achieved another milestone with launch of ‘S - PAISA’ quick money transfer service in AJK to facilitate the masses seeking quick transfer and receipt of the money to and from their desired destinations.

AJK minister for Agriculture Masood Khalid Chaudhry launched the ‘S-PAISA’ service at a colourful ceremony hosted by Mirpur Division Commanding office of the SCO at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The ceremony was largely attended by local senior officials of the civil and military administration of the SCO including DIG Police Mirpur Division Sardar Gulfraz Khan, Station Director AJK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Farooq Noor, senior journalists, students, women folk from various sections of life and notables representing all segments of the civil society.

Addressing the ceremony, the AJK Agriculture minister said that his government is determined to extend all possible modern facilities to people including the telecommunication to link every nook and corny of the state with rest of the world.

He lauded the role of the SCO for facilitating the people with latest telecom services and bridging the gaps between remote and far-flung areas and rest of the world.

Earlier, unveiling salient features of the branchless banking venture, launched in collaboration with the JS Bank, acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Maj Nouman Jameel said that the launch of S-PAISA Mobile Financial Service is a major stride in the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the government to cater for the needs of unbanked population of AJK.

He continued that as per the vision of Director General SCO Maj-Gen Ali Farhan, SCO collaborated with JS Bank for provision of the financial service just through a single click of a button to bring banking services into the life of geographically isolated communities by using SCO’s dedicated mobile communication network - the SCOM. He said to achieve the task, marketing team was trained and successful trial services were launched in the holy month of Ramazan. “Subsequently, the State Bank of Pakistan issued a regular license to SCO for launching ‘S-PAISA’ products on commercial basis”, he added.

The acting Commanding Officer SCO stated that that S-PAISA service would be available at all customer services centres, franchisees and retailers associated with the SCO across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Maj Jameel said that the branchless banking service would empower and facilitate more than four million people of AJK through service swift money transfer services and convenient financial independence to local populace.

He said “with the launch of S-PAISA Money Transfer Service, AJK will witness a value addition in lives of the people of the state through transformation of sectors like trade, tourism, education and commerce.

The SCO, he said, will keep working with same dedication as per the expectations of the local population of AJK including its valued customers. “We were, we are and we will be facilitating the people of AJK with utmost devotion and a fresh resolve”, he vowed.

Maj Jamil recalled that ever since the creation of SCO in 1976, it gradually started development of telecommunication infrastructure even in remote and far flung areas of AJK under challenging environments. He said ever since deregulation of telecom sector in AJK after the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, the SCO is providing technical assistance to various other mobile operators at several locations.