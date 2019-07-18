Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s special assistant Naeem ul Haque said on Thursday dismissed rumors regarding the removal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi .

Reports were abuzz in the media that FBR Chairman was being changed while there were also rumours pertaining to changes in Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic team.

Haque dismissed the media reports in a tweet and stated that the FBR chairman is not being changed.