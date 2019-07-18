Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, vice president Maryam Nawaz and three other family members will meet party supremo and incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday (today).

The meeting is scheduled at 02:00 PM in which only relatives will visit Nawaz Sharif while no party leaders have been allowed to call on their supreme leader.

Sources have informed that Maryam Nawaz will hold consultations with her father – Nawaz Sharif – regarding her appearance in the accountability court on Friday.

Furthermore, she will discuss the issue of judge Arshad Malik’s video with the erstwhile prime minister. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif will confer with elder brother regarding his press conference which will be held afterwards.