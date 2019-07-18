Share:

CHITRAL : A girl committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills in Shaghor area on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Shazia Bibi was disheartened over poor marks in the recent Matriculation examination. She consumed poison due to which her condition worsened.

She was taken to District Headquarters Hospital, but she could not survive.

In another incident, a girl, Safeera Bibi from Torkhao, Wasich, also committed suicide by jumping into Chitral River. The relatives and rescue personnel continued search for the body, but the body could not be recovered till filing of this report.

The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained. A day earlier, another girl, Razia Bibi, from Pengaigol village of Darosh (Janjirat Koh area) ended her life by shooting herself with a pistol.

Police said that the girl was suffering from epilepsy and she had also tried to attempt suicide earlier. Police have registered separate cases. Further probe was underway.