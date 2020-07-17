Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 12 senior officials including members with immediate effects following the removal of chairperson FBR.

The federal government on July 4 had removed Nausheen Javaid Amjad from the post of FBR chairperson and appointed Muhammad Javed Ghani, (PCS/BS-22 officer) as FBR acting Chairman for a period of three months. Officials informed that change in top positions of the FBR was expected after the appointment of new chairman.

The FBR under the Acting Chairman would have to meet gigantic tax collection target of Rs960 billion in the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year despite slowdown in economic activities in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Senior officials of FBR had informed the parliamentary committee in last month that it was estimated that the FBR would be able to collect Rs850 billion in first quarter of the current fiscal year. However, more efforts would be required to move from Rs850 billion to Rs960 billion by the end of first quarter of 2020-21. The government had set ambitious annual tax collection target of Rs4.963 trillion for the current financial year, which had termed unrealistic by the economic experts without additional revenue generation measures.

According to the notification, Hafiz Muhammad Ali Indhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-22) has been posted as Member, (HRM) FBR (Headquarter), Islamabad from the post of Member, (Strategic Planning Reforms & Statistics) FBR (HQ), Islamabad. Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been transferred to Director General, (Special Initiative) (stationed at Karachi) from the post of Member, (Admin) FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has posted as Member, (SPR&S) FBR (HQ), Islamabad from Member, (Inland Revenue Policy) FBR (HQ), Islamabad. Ch. Muhammad Tarique (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has posted as Member, (Inland Revenue Policy) FBR (HQ), Islamabad from the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Sialkot. Dr.Lubna Ayub (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office, Quetta from the post of Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad. Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has transferred and posted as Member, (Reforms & Modernization) FBR (HQ), Islamabad from the post of Member, (HRM) FBR (HQ), Islamabad. Bakhtiar Muhammad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has transferred and posted as Member, (Admin) FBR (HQ), Islamabad. He is also assigned the additional charge of the post of Member (FATE), FBR till the posting of a regular incumbent. Sajidullah Siddiqui (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has posted as Director General, (Retail) FBR (HQ), Islamabad, Dr. Aftab Imam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Regional Tax Office, Karachi, Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) has assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, RTO, Sialkot till the posting of a regular incumbent. Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana (Inland RevenueService/BS-20) has posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue (IP/TFD/HRM) Large Taxpayers Unit, Islamabad and Naveed Khalid Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-19) as SA (OPS) to Secretary Revenue Division / Chairman, FBR.