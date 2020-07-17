Share:

ISLAMABAD-The breakout star Anmol Baloch is all set to make a massive splash in drama ‘Qurbatain’. Directed by Kamran Akbar and produced under the banner of MD Productions, the drama stars Shahbaz Shigri, and Anmol herself in lead roles. With the cast so young, fresh, and talented, Qurbatain with its promos appears like a one-of-a-kind story that with its characters embroiled in a plot full of romance and a thirst for freedom. Anmol looks striking paired across the dandy and dapper Shahbaz Shigri. We are super excited to see how the romantic equation of this new-pair-on-the-block will appear on the screen.

Can’t wait to see this dainty doll work her magic and rock her way to the top in Qurbatain.