Peshawar-Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash has said that he will personally monitor the sanitation & cleanliness situation in Peshawar during the Eid days.

He said people should cooperate with the concerned departments in keeping the city clean and healthy. He further added sanitation agencies have been directed to ensure best sanitation and cleanliness facilities to the public and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He said this during surprise visit to Water and Sanitation Services Company, Peshawar (WSSP) yesterday.

Bangash said that a total of 43 new union councils are to be included in the WSSP, but currently the work is underway on the 10 union councils.

Expressing satisfaction over the cleanliness plan of the WSSP during the Eid days, the Special Assistant said that the WSSP team is doing its best to provide a clean and healthy environment to the people but still there is room for improvement.

He appealed to the public to co-operate with the relevant cleaning staff to overcome health and hygiene challenges in capital.