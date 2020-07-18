Share:

Bajaur - An e-challan system has been introduced in Bajaur tribal district to deal with traffic violators in a transparent way in the region.

District police officer (DPO) Shahzada Kookab Farooq told the media that the digital challan system for the traffic violators has been launched on the special directives of KP IGP Sanaullah Abbasi and Deputy IGP Malakand Range Muhammad Ijaz Khan in order to manage the traffic issue with transparent way.

He also said the system has initially been introduced in the district’s four major bazaars including the district headquarters Khar, Inaayt Kalli, Sadiqabad and Nawagai.

However, he said the system would be soon expended to other bazaars and commercial markets of the district to deal with traffic violators with modern way.

He said that Bajaur was the first district in the entire newly merged district to launch the electronic challan system for the traffic violators.

He said that eight police personnel who had recently completed the several weeks long training course of traffic management and electronic challan system in Peshawar were being tasked to operate the electronic challan system in the district.

The DPO said that after the introducing of e-challan system the traffic police will be able to fine the violators and receive the fine amount on the spot.